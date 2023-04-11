Silver Alert declared for missing Crown Point man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man who is missing from northwest Indiana.

Damon Fitzgerald, 49, was last seen about 1:43 a.m. Tuesday in Crown Point, according to Indiana State Police.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, police said.

Fitzgerald is described as a 6-foot white man weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Damon Fitzgerald, 49. (Indiana State Police)

He was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crown Point Police Department (219) 663-2131.