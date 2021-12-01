Silver Alert: Missing Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger, police say

The state of Indiana has declared a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raul Hernandez, who was last seen Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with an Indiana license plate of 460REW.

Police describe Hernandez as a Hispanic male, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 176 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Hernandez is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.