Sirrena Jackson: Missing Chicago girl hasn't been seen or heard from since July, family says

The Brief Sirrena Jackson, 17, has been missing from Chicago since July 30. It's possible she traveled out of state. Her family and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for help in locating her.



A 17-year-old Chicago girl has been missing since late July, and her family is hoping the public can help find her.

What we know:

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Sirrena Jackson disappeared on July 30 after leaving her home for a walk around 7:40 p.m.

Her mother, Emili Jackson, said they had spent the day together before Sirrena stepped out and never returned.

There has been no contact from Sirrena since that evening, and authorities believe she may have traveled out of state.

Sirrena Jackson | National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

According to Chicago police, she was once located in Phoenix, Arizona, when she was previously reported missing.

Sirrena is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 136 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She may also go by the name "Jupiter."

She also has a tattoo of "GCSY" on her right knee.

What they're saying:

Jackson shared a message through NCMEC, hoping her daughter might see it:

"Sirrena, I believe in you. You are loved and everybody is waiting for you at home."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Sirrena's whereabouts is urged to call NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000.