Sister Jean's first book to be released Tuesday

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
The 103-year-old nun who’s credited with praying the Loyola men’s basketball team into the 2018 Final Four has written her first book.

CHICAGO - The 103-year-old nun who is credited with praying the Loyola men's basketball team into the 2018 Final Four has written her first book. 

"Wake up with Purpose — What I've Learned in my First Hundred Years" will hit bookshelves Tuesday.

Sister Jean joined the Good Day Chicago team Monday morning to discuss the book, which is co-authored by Seth Davis. 

She said she rejected six other potential co-authors before agreeing to collaborate with Davis.

She also shared her three ‘W’s' for success.

"Worship, work and win — Our three 'W's.' So, if you pray to God and you do your work and practice, then you should win. And win doesn't always mean winning every game, it means that you do what you're supposed to do and you're doing it for God," said Sister Jean.

Sister Jean describes her memoir as a combination of life stories, philosophy text and spiritual guidance.