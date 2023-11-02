Six Flags, Cedar Fair join forces in $2 billion stock deal

In a landmark stock deal worth approximately $2 billion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company have decided to combine their formidable assets, marking a significant development in the amusement park industry.

The newly united entity will encompass a broad array of properties, including the popular Six Flags Great America located in the northern Chicago suburb of Gurnee. Beyond this iconic location, the company will manage 26 additional amusement parks and 15 water parks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The merger is driven by the belief that combining their strengths and resources will enable the companies to compete more effectively against industry giants such as Sea World, Disney, and Comcast's Universal.

To symbolize the union, the consolidated business will adopt the Six Flags name and will establish its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.