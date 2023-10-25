Six Flags closing two rides permanently

This weekend is your last chance to go on two rides at Six Flags Great America.

The park is closing the Mardi Gras Hangover and the Revolution.

The hangover has been around since 2018, however, the Revolution has been at the park since 2004.

It's not surprising this one is going away though since Six Flags announced earlier this year it would be adding the Sky Striker, which is basically the same thing, only bigger.

Both rides will close this Sunday.