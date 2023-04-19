Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens this weekend — what to know

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is ready to kick off the 2023 season with some new park enhancements.

The theme park is introducing new special events and festivals, new food options, and other enhancements such as a large shade structure to beat the heat.

"As we kick off the 2023 season, our focus is on providing guests with a lineup of elevated events and experiences, both returning and new," Park President John Krajnak said in a statement.

Some of the new and returning events and festivals are:

Flavors of the World — on select days in June and July, guests can feast on specialty food items from around the world.

Neon Nights — on select days in June, July and August, an extravagant parade will take place at night sometimes featuring fireworks.

July 4th Fireworks Celebration — from July 1-4, guests can experience the holiday weekend with firework shows every night.

Viva La Fiesta — on select days in August, guests can experience music, food, fun and entertainment.

The park is also offering new food options this season.

Steak, chicken, brisket or vegetarian nachos at Macho Nacho

Chicken and sweet waffles covered in warm syrup at Claim Jumpers

New bubble tea drinks at Bubble Tea Station in the Hometown Square section of the park

Tacos, tortes, and quesadillas from Mijo's Authentic Mexican Cuisine

New fruity flavors of DOLE SOFT SERVE at Captain Cold's

Over 16 seasonal beers on tap at Mission Beer Garden in the Southwest Territory of the park

In addition, the park announced they've been working over the winter months to improve the guest experience. They've added a large shade structure in Southwest Territory near two dining locations to offer more comfort while eating. They've also installed 90 new park benches throughout the park.

Guests will also notice enhancements to park beautification, such as refreshed landscaping, renovated restaurants and retail locations, park furniture and midway upgrades, and more.

Meanwhile, Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor are hiring for the season. The park says they offer employees a variety of benefits including free park admission, flexible schedules, paid training and more. Those interested can apply HERE.

The park will be open on weekends and select week days from April 22, 2023, to May 21. The park will then open full time on May 23.

Six Flags Great America features 17 rollercoasters, world-class entertainment, and three children's themed areas.