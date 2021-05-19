Six Flags Great America rides being inspected before park fully opens Memorial Day weekend

Soon, thrill seekers will be screaming their hearts out at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

But before that happens, the roller coasters needed some checkups.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Now that the pandemic is winding down, people are able to enjoy roller coasters and carnival rides for the first time in nearly two years. However, that long period of inactivity is making for extra work this year for people inspecting those rides.

On Wednesday, one of the state’s carnival and amusement ride safety inspectors showed FOX 32 how they are working to keep thrill seekers safe.

Margaret Royer is one of six safety inspectors for the Illinois Department of Labor.

Over the next few months, inspectors will conduct 4,300 inspections on 630 companies that operate amusement rides throughout Illinois.

In fact, inspectors have been at Six Flags in Gurnee working since the beginning of April.

And while they can make sure that all the bolts, seatbelts and brakes are working properly, the inspectors say the public has to do its part too.

"That’s the only thing that I cannot control. I ask that the public comes out and that they do their part, in following the rules, listening to the operator, and just being safe on rides," Royer said.

"Make sure that rides that have been sitting, make sure nothing got corroded. We're looking very carefully at everything this year because things didn’t operate last year," said Michael Kleinik, the Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opened at the end of April for the weekend's only. They will be back in business seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement