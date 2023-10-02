Six Flags Over Georgia employee killed in 'car accident' in the park, officials say

An employee of Six Flags Over Georgia is dead after a "car accident" on Sunday night, according to park officials.

According to Cobb County police, a 27-year-old female employee was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline and transporting several adults and two juveniles (all employees) in the rear compartment of the van.

Andrea Crook, 43, of Villa Rica, was ejected from the vehicle as it made its way through a left, uphill curve. Crook sustained serious head injuries and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The theme park sent the following statement:

"Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employee as well as all those impacted by this tragic automobile accident; we are heartbroken," said Six Flags Over Georgia Park President, Dave Zellner.

The park says it is providing support to those affected by the death and they will provide full support and assistance to the Cobb County police as they investigate.

The Cobb County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 770-499-3987. They have not announced any charges at this time.