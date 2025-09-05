Six men arrested after smash-and-grab at Rolex store in downtown Chicago: police

The Brief Six men were arrested after smashing a window and stealing merchandise from a Rolex boutique on North Michigan Avenue Friday afternoon. The suspects fled in a red Nissan SUV but were later apprehended by Chicago police, who also recovered the stolen goods. No injuries were reported, and Area Three detectives are continuing the investigation.



Six men are in custody after breaking into a Rolex boutique and stealing merchandise on Friday in downtown Chicago, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

Four men broke an exterior glass window with an "unknown object" and took merchandise from the store, according to Chicago police. The suspects fled the scene on foot, then got into a red Nissan SUV and traveled south.

Police said they arrested six men total and recovered the stolen items. No injuries were reported.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.