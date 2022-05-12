'Sixteen Candles' house in Evanston hits the market for $1.65 million

The Evanston home where Samantha Baker's parents forgot her 16th birthday is up for sale.

The home was featured in the 1984 film "Sixteen Candles."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The five bedroom, six bath, five-thousand square-foot home is listed for $1.65 million. It was built back in 1931.

Advertisement

The John Hughes movie, starring Molly Ringwald, was filmed in the house during the summer of 1983.