Skeletal remains found at wildlife refuge

Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found at a wildlife refuge in southern Illinois.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois State Police and the county coroner.

The remains were found Thursday at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

The roughly 44,000-acre refuge includes hardwood and pine forests, croplands, grasslands rolling hills and several lakes.

