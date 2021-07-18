Expand / Collapse search

Skeletal remains found at wildlife refuge

By AP Reporter
Published 
Illinois
Associated Press

Mosquito population booming this summer

Following the heavy rain, mosquitoes are out in full force.

MARION, Ill. - Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found at a wildlife refuge in southern Illinois

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois State Police and the county coroner. 

The remains were found Thursday at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. 

The roughly 44,000-acre refuge includes hardwood and pine forests, croplands, grasslands rolling hills and several lakes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP
 