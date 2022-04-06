Skokie man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old man who was driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

article

A Skokie man has been charged with fatally shooting a 25-year-old man while he was driving on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Alexis Del Toro, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

On Dec. 19, 2021, Del Toro allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old victim who was driving in the 5500 block of North Kedzie in North Park.

Del Toro was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released by police.