Skokie police shoot armed man in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Skokie police officer shot a man who allegedly pulled out a handgun Monday night outside a convenience in the north suburb.

About 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious person inside an SUV in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 7950 Crawford Ave., Skokie police said in a statement.

As officers approached a man sitting inside the SUV, the man allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

One officer fired a single shot, striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries, but didn’t specify what they were. A handgun was found at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Illinois State Police were called to investigate the officer’s use of force, according to state police spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing.