Skokie set to approve sales tax increase at Old Orchard Mall

You may soon have to pay more to shop at Old Orchard Mall.

The Skokie Village Board is set to get final approval on a plan to designate the mall as "blighted," which allows them to charge an extra one-percent sales tax on money spent there.

The village says the added revenue will be used to revitalize the mall.

The proposal would bring the sales tax rate to 11.25-percent for stores and over 13-percent for restaurants at the mall.