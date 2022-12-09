Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union

Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union.

A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize.

The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks Workers United movement.

The first Starbucks store won its union election in Buffalo, New York.

Since then, more than 260 stores, 10 within the Chicago area, have successfully unionized.