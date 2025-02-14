Skokie water main break floods neighborhood; boil order issued, schools shift to e-learning

The Brief A water main break in Skokie early Friday flooded roads and homes, leading to a boil water order and school closures. Niles North, Niles West, and other local schools shifted to remote learning due to the water supply issues. Several roads remain closed as crews work to fix the problem.



A water main break in Skokie flooded roads and neighborhood homes, prompting a boil water order and some schools to shift to remote learning Friday morning.

Boil order issued

The water main break happened around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Emerson Street and East Prairie Road.

Skokie police reported that the village water supply had been impacted. A boil water order was issued around 8 a.m. for people living in Skokie.

Officials are urging residents to boil tap water for at least five minutes and let it cool before drinking, brushing their teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Some Skokie residents are reporting very low water pressure or no water supply at all, officials said.

Local schools announce closures, shift to e-learning

Two high schools, Niles North and Niles West, announced they will be closed Friday and students will have an e-learning day due to the water main break.

Skokie-Morton Grove School District announced all schools will be closed Friday. Parents are advised to check their email or the ParentSquare app for more information.

All D219 schools except for Bridges Transition Center will be closed for remote learning today, officials announced.

Road closures

Roads are closed on McCormick Boulevard from Dempster Street to Golf Road. East Prairie Road is closed from Church Street to Golf Road. Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

Public workers are at the scene trying to resolve the issue.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

