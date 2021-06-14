Sleep apnea devices recalled over cancer risk concerns

article

Philips is recalling millions of devices, including sleep apnea machines, over concerns that foam used on them could degrade into particles that could cause cancer.

The company is recalling Bi-Level PAP, CPAP, and mechanical ventilator devices used by coronavirus patients.

Philips says that there are possible risks to users. The risks include that foam particles may enter the device’s air pathway and be ingested or inhaled by the user.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The company says the foam degradation may be exacerbated by the use of unapproved cleaning methods and high heat and high humidity environments.

In a statement, the company said: "We are working hard towards a resolution, which includes the deployment of the updated instructions for use and a comprehensive repair and replacement program for the affected devices. Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do at Philips."

The company says that BiLevel PAP and CPAP users should discontinue use and talk to their doctor.

There have been no deaths reported in connection with the problem, the company says.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters