Kane County woman led police on chase, reached speeds of 120 mph: prosecutors

Bond was set on Wednesday for a suburban woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 88 after fleeing a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, around 12:27 p.m., prosecutors say 23-year-old Tianna Bryson of Sleepy Hollow was traveling in her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on westbound I-88 in Naperville.

An Illinois State Police trooper observed Bryson going 107 miles per hour in the 60 mph zone, prosecutors said.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and as the officer approached her vehicle, Bryson allegedly sped off.

The trooper again began pursuing Bryson and witnessed her reaching speeds of 120 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and at one point drove on the shoulder of the road, according to prosecutors.

The trooper then terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

While investigating the incident, ISP identified the driver as Bryson and she turned herself in to police later in the evening.

Tianna Bryson

"The surge in recent months of motorists fleeing from police is of great concern as this type of behavior is extremely dangerous and poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Ms. Bryson’s alleged actions. The message is simple, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse."

Bryson's bond was set at $25,000. She's next due in court on April 4.