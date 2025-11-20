Slow and steady arrival: Shedd welcomes new female sloth Alface

The Brief The Shedd Aquarium has welcomed Alface, a female Linné’s two-toed sloth whose name means lettuce in Portuguese, a nod to her South American roots and first solid food. Born at the Dallas Zoo in 2023, Alface came to Chicago in September through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan and is settling into her new home. Once she’s ready, Alface will meet guests as part of Shedd’s mission to inspire conservation and connect visitors with animals of the Amazon Rainforest.



What we know:

The name "Alface" means lettuce in Portuguese, a fitting name as it is the first solid food a baby sloth eats and in the primary language spoken by those in South America, the sloth's native home.

Alface was born at the Dallas Zoo in 2023 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Since she arrived in Chicago in September, she has been getting comfortable in her new home with some new friends. Once Alface is ready, she will get to meet guests at the aquarium.

"Once she’s ready, we’re excited to bring Alface face-to-face with guests, inspiring them to care for sloths and the other animals that call the Amazon Rainforest home," said Katie Majerowski, manager of animal engagement. "Every encounter with an animal at Shedd can be the spark that inspires conservation action, which truly brings the aquarium's mission to life."

For more information about the Shedd Aquarium, visit sheddaquarium.org.