Small plane crashes near Aurora airport

article

A small plane crashed Thursday near Aurora Municipal Airport in the west suburb.

The training plane “declared an emergency” about 7:10 a.m., “approximately 5,000 feet into its takeoff roll on the east-west runway at the Aurora Municipal Airport,” Aurora spokesman Clayton Muhammad wrote in a statement.

The plane crash-landed in a field near the airport, 43W636 U.S. Route 30, after a short climb up from the runway, authorities said.

Both the pilot and the passenger, who is also a pilot, walked away from the crash uninjured, Aurora police and city officials said. The plane sustained “minimal damage” and was taxied back to the hangar.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the agency is investigating the crash.