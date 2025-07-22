Small plane crashes in rural Illinois county
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. - A small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Ogle County, Illinois.
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 188 crashed around 9:35 near Ogle County Airport in Mount Morris.
The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation in cooperation with the FAA.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the plane to crash or if the pilot was injured in the crash or
No further information was provided. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Federal Aviation Administration.