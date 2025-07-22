Small plane crashes in rural Illinois county

The Brief A Cessna 188 crashed near Ogle County Airport in Mount Morris Tuesday morning, with only the pilot on board. The NTSB and FAA are investigating, but it’s not yet clear what caused the crash or whether the pilot was hurt.



A small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Ogle County, Illinois.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 188 crashed around 9:35 near Ogle County Airport in Mount Morris.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation in cooperation with the FAA.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the plane to crash or if the pilot was injured in the crash or

No further information was provided. This story is developing. Check back for updates.