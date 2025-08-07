Small plane makes emergency landing at Elgin golf course

The Brief A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night on a golf course in Elgin. No one was injured, and all occupants were checked at the scene and released. Federal officials will investigate what caused the mechanical issue.



A small private plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night at a northwest suburban golf course after experiencing mechanical trouble, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Highlands of Elgin golf course.

The Federal Aviation Administration alerted Elgin police that the aircraft was preparing to land due to mechanical issues. Emergency crews responded and found the plane had landed safely on the course.

Elgin fire officials said all occupants of the plane were evaluated at the scene and released. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how many people were on board the aircraft or where the flight was coming from or going to.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will investigate the cause of the incident.