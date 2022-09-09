Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana.

The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police.

The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered behind a nearby residence, police said.

Police said the surveillance camera of a neighboring business caught the suspect casing the salon shortly before the burglary occurred.

The suspect arrived on a high-seated bicycle, wearing dark-colored clothing and a green baseball hat, according to police. The bicycle and other items were recovered in the neighborhood.

No one is in custody as Munster Police Detective continue to investigate. The police department is asking neighboring businesses with cameras to the north and west of the salon to review their surveillance footage in case the suspect was captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or email mashcraft@munster.org.