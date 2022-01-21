Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at Logan Square, Ukrainian Village businesses

Two businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side were broken into and burglarized early Friday.

The first smash-and-grab took place around 2:30 a.m. at a currency exchange in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square, police said.

Thieves broke the front glass of the store and took an ATM, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Roughly an hour later, three men broke the front glass door to a Ukrainian Village liquor store in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue, stealing merchandise and an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody in either burglary and police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.