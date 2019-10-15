Smash-and-grab burglars hit Gurnee Best Buy: police

article

Police have released surveillance photos of three suspects who broke into a Best Buy store Monday in north suburban Gurnee.

Officer responded about 9:55 p.m. to a report of a burglary in the 6500 block of Route 132, Gurnee police said in a statement.

The officers found a front glass door that had been smashed with a rock, police said.

Police say this video still shows three burglary suspects who broke into a Gurnee Best Buy on Oct. 14, 2019. | Gurnee police

Video obtained from a Best Buy store captured the three suspects taking several Apple computers and cellphones from a display, police said. It was unclear how much they stole.

Store employees were alerted of the burglary when alarms sounded inside the store, police said.

Anyone with information of the suspects is asked to call Gurnee police detectives at 847-599-7000.