Crash-and-grab burglary reported at Dior in Gold Coast

Thieves crashed a car into Dior overnight, stealing several items from the luxury store in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The silver Nissan Maxima struck the front doors of the high-end boutique around 1 a.m. at 931 N. Rush St., police said.

Once inside, three people took several purses and other items before fleeing the scene in a black Audi, police said.

The Nissan was still at the scene early Friday morning.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

At least three other Gold Coast stores were burglarized in October.