Expand / Collapse search

Crash-and-grab burglary reported at Dior in Gold Coast

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Thieves crashed a car into Dior overnight, stealing several items from the luxury store in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The silver Nissan Maxima struck the front doors of the high-end boutique around 1 a.m. at 931 N. Rush St., police said.

Once inside, three people took several purses and other items before fleeing the scene in a black Audi, police said.

The Nissan was still at the scene early Friday morning.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

At least three other Gold Coast stores were burglarized in October.