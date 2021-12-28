Smash-and-grab burglary reported at Logan Square liquor store

A group of people broke into a liquor store, stealing several bottles and cash Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Around 3 a.m., five people kicked in the front glass door of a liquor store in the 2200 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

The thieves took several bottles of liquor and an unknown amount of money from a cash register, police said.

They fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.