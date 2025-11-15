Chicago crime: West Side smash-and-grab caught on camera, CPD says

The Brief Police are looking for those responsible for a pair of smash-and-grab robberies in recent days. Surveillance footage shows one of the robberies in which the offenders rammed a car into a storefront and took clothes and shoes.



Police are looking for those responsible for a pair of smash-and-grab robberies that took place last week, one of which was caught on camera.

The offenders drove a stolen car through the front of the businesses to get inside and proceeded to take clothing and shoes before fleeing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the offenders were responsible for two such robberies last week:

4000 block of W. Madison Street on Nov. 9 at 4:48 a.m. in Garfield Park

800 block of N. Kedzie Ave. on Nov. 10 at 4 a.m. in Humboldt Park

CPD also released surveillance footage of one of the robberies on Madison Street.

The video shows a dark colored sedan backing into the storefront and smashing into the window, shattering glass. Within seconds, a white van pulled up closer to the storefront, and at least seven individuals got out to enter the store.

Police described the suspects as multiple African American males between the approximate ages of 15 and 19 years old. Many of them wore all black with black masks.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-4-026.