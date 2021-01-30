Snow will continue into Sunday, with some areas getting 10 inches

Chicago’s second major winter storm in a week is dumping between 5 and 10 inches of snow on Chicago from Saturday to Sunday.

The heavy, wet snow started falling around 3 p.m. Saturday. A winter storm warning is in effect through Sunday evening.

The snow, in combination with strong wind and low visibility, is causing dangerous driving conditions and lake shore waves up to 12 feet tall.

Areas close to the lake will be hit by additional lake effect snow.

Advertisement

It all follows a storm that hit the area Monday into Tuesay and dropped 5.8 inches of snow at O’Hare Airport. This storm is expected to be even bigger.

Some areas are expected to get an inch every hour Saturday night.

O'Hare Airport reported 100 cancellations and about 175 delays on Saturday night. Midway Airport reported 36 delays about about 10 cancellations.

The City of Chicago had almost 300 plows and salt trucks on the streets Saturday night. The Illinois Department of Transporation said it had about 1,800 trucks available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP