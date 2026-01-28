Soaring NIPSCO bills leave families struggling across Northwest Indiana

The Brief Residents report unusually high NIPSCO bills across Northwest Indiana. One Merrillville family says rising costs may force them to move back to Illinois. Protests are planned as state regulators prepare a hearing on NIPSCO’s billing practices.



Fox Chicago continues to get calls and messages about high NIPSCO bills. One man said he's on the verge of moving back to Illinois.

What we know:

Several Hoosiers say they plan to protest outside NIPSCO Corporate headquarters in Merrillville, Ind. next Wednesday, as well as Sunday outside its regional office in Hammond.

In Northwest Indiana, people continue to send Fox Chicago their recent NIPSCO bills – one for almost $900. While another one had delivery charges that are more than the actual gas used.

RELATED: Indiana lawmakers seek answers as NIPSCO customers face rising bills

Lucas Gallup, of Merrillville, who was on his way to work overnights at Walmart, said he is struggling. He has an apartment with his fiancé and two kids.

They pay about $1,500 a month in rent and their recent NIPSCO bill was more than $500. He said in November it was around $120.

Gallup said he and his family moved to Indiana because he thought they would be able to save money. Now, they're on the verge of moving back to Illinois.

"It's just like finding a new place isn't exactly a calm situation to be in either," Gallup said. "Like you're going through all of these application fees and this process and then hoping places get back to you and until then I'm stuck paying this bill that's way overpriced and putting me in a position where I don't know if I can feed my family."

RELATED: Indiana lawmakers approve utility relief bill, but does it go far enough?

What's next:

Fox Chicago reached out to NIPSCO once again for comment and haven't heard back.

But on the same day as a protest in one week, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is holding a hearing about NIPSCO — where they're under investigation for its billing practices.