'Social Media Safety Day': Cook County shines a light on social media's impact on youth mental health

It was ‘Social Media Safety Day’ in Cook County on Tuesday, which highlights the need to protect children online.

Officials say social media platforms can incite violence and promote mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

A study by the non-profit group, "Buckets over Bullying" shows that 43 percent of Chicago area teens have experienced cyberbullying, which is about 10 percent higher than the national average.

Clinical studies suggest that adolescents and teens who are cyberbullies are up to four times more likely to inflict self-harm and attempt or commit suicide.