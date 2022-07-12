'Sock Out Poverty' coming to Chicago to help the homeless

Everything is bigger in Texas, including one young woman’s goal of collecting socks for the homeless.

Now, she’s bringing her mission to Chicago.

Nine years ago, 19-year-old Princess Jackson created the nonprofit "Sock Out Poverty." Since its inception, she has collected 20,000 pairs of socks for the homeless.

Jackson says she came up with the idea while delivering goods to a homeless camp near Houston with her mother.

"And I seen the homeless with blankets, cardboard, shoes with holes in them but they didn't have socks to keep them warm. I wanted to give back to the community by handing out socks," she said.

On July 30, Jackson will be hosting a "Christmas in July Sock Campaign" at Chicago’s Salvation Army Shield of Hope. More than 100 families will be given new pairs of socks.

The shelter is located at 924 N. Christiana Avenue and the giveaway will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.