Investigation underway after assault at Soldier Field during Chicago Bears game

An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted inside Soldier Field during the Chicago Bears game on Sunday, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m., police say a 50-year-old man and 27-year-old man were battered after becoming involved in a verbal altercation with three unknown male offenders.

Both victims self-transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.