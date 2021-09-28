Some Chicago aldermen push for end to residential parking passes

Some Chicago aldermen are pushing the city to abandon residential parking permits.

There are more than 2,000 residential parking zones and a yearly permit costs $25 a piece.

At a budget meeting this week, Alderman Ray Lopez said it's irritating and pointless unless the only point is to bring the city money.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Residential parking permits have brought the city more than $3 million so far this year.

Other aldermen noted the process of getting one online is annoying. Selling them in aldermanic offices is annoying too.

Advertisement

No decision has been made yet.