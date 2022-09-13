Some Chicagoans put pressure on city leaders to end mega festivals like Riot Fest

Just days before the return of Riot Fest, neighbors of Douglass Park are putting more pressure on the city to stop mega festivals.

On Tuesday, members of Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood presented a letter to city leaders.

This weekend's Riot Fest is the third massive festival to be held at Douglass Park this year. Neighbors have complained that the event negatively impacts the community and limits park access for residents.

A spokesperson for Riot Fest told FOX 32 Chicago in part, "We understand the concerns from residents and want to do everything to mitigate those concerns and remain a positive asset to the community...Today as part of our effort to support local businesses, we launched a new app with a map of area stores, cafés and other businesses."