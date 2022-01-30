Some CTA union members concerned about tentative contract, 'microtransit' push

It appears some members of the local transit union are unhappy with their tentative agreement with the CTA.

A mass membership meeting was held Sunday, so members could review the labor deal with union leaders.

The Chicago Transit Authority says the contract calls for a 9 and a quarter percent raise over the term contract - which runs through next year. However, some union members say that barely keeps up with inflation rates.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241 member Eric Struch said there is also concern over what the CTA calls "microtransit."

"Which is going to be similar to the Pace program of having buses and cars picking up passengers," Struch said. "CTA will use this excuse to cut service on certain routes and they are also using it as an excuse to sneak in into the contract the use of non-union labor."

Local justice activists are also continuing their calls for a CTA shutdown to protest the expected release of former Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted in the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

