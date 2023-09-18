Mexican Independence Day caravans took over downtown Chicago, some events spiraled out of control

Despite last-minute closures, caravans took over downtown Chicago this weekend for Mexican Independence Day celebrations — some of which authorities confirmed were out of control.

Residents and visitors who were downtown this weekend saw fireworks, heard blaring music and experienced road closures.

Areas from Division to 18th Street and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street were closed due to large car caravans.

The roadblocks left many people who were going to work downtown or wanting to enjoy the city from getting in.

One Beverly resident, Audrey Clay, even said she missed a concert because of the closures.

"They weren’t even letting people on Lake Shore Drive both ways. Lake Shore Drive was a disaster," said Clay. "I say let's forget about it. So I called my credit card and said I couldn’t get to the concert."

Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins is in talks with police to gain an understanding of what exactly went on downtown this weekend.