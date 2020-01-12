Some residents in Central Illinois get eight voter registration cards in printing glitch

article

Officials in central Illinois say a printing glitch is responsible for some residents receiving up to eight voter registration cards recently.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman tells The (Peoria) Journal Star that a printer froze and got multiple orders to reprint.

That led to duplicate cards printed, some of which were mailed.

Ackerman apologizes for the inconvenience and "waste of resources."

A new printing process was expected to save around $6,000 this year, however after the glitch the savings was around $4,800.