Some South Loop residents pushing petition against possible casino in their neighborhood

Some South Loop residents and business owners are speaking up about a possible casino in their neighborhood.

They have started a Change.Org petition against it.

The petition said that two proposals have been submitted to develop a casino in the South Loop. One idea is to put the casino in a new neighborhood, or work it into the "One Central" project near the museum campus.

The petition said there would be negative impacts from either location.

Organizers are worried about an increase in crime, especially given the proximity of schools. They are also worried a casino would undermine locally-owned small businesses.

