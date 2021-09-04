Someone is stealing an entire ATMs from stores in Chicago

Someone has been trying to steal entire ATMs from businesses in Chicago, and has succeeded at least once.

Chicago Police said that burglars tried to use a blow torch and pry tools to open an ATM outside a business. In two other robberies, they smashed a window or door and tried to steal the ATM. In one instance, they did walk away with an ATM.

The burglaries have happened in Jefferson Park at these times and general locations:

5300 block North Elston Ave. on August 29, 2021 at 12:46 am

5300 block North Milwaukee Ave. on September 1, 2021 at 1:39 am

5300 block West Gale St. on September 1, 2021 at 1:50 am

Police said if you have any information, please call (312) 746-7394.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP