Someone shot a pitbull that was in its yard in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Washington Park
CHICAGO - A dog was shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

A 33-year-old woman told officers that someone shot her pit bull through the gate of her home about 11:05 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The dog’s injuries are not believed to be fatal, police said.

The shooter fled south on Prairie Avenue.

