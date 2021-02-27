Someone shot a pitbull that was in its yard in Chicago

A dog was shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

A 33-year-old woman told officers that someone shot her pit bull through the gate of her home about 11:05 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS MOBILE APP

The dog’s injuries are not believed to be fatal, police said.

The shooter fled south on Prairie Avenue.

DOG FINDS FOREVER FAMILY AFTER 2,461 DAYS AT SHELTER

DOG LEFT TIED TO TREE WITH NOTE SAYING, 'I CAN'T AFFORD HER, PLEASE HELP'