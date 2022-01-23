Someone's breaking into churches in Chicago and stealing computers

If this story could start off with a "shaking our heads" emoji, it would.

Someone in Chicago is breaking into churches and stealing stuff.

Police said that on three occasions this winter, there have been three burglaries targeting churches. The robberies all happened in West Englewood between 59th and Ashland, and 57th and Ashland:

1600 Block of West 59th Street on December 16, 2021 3:49AM in West Englewood

5700 Block of South Ashland Avenue between the dates of December 08-09, 2021 in the hours of 4:00PM and 8:20AM.

5700 Block of South Ashland Avenue between the dates of January 13-14, 2022 in the hours of 7:30PM and 12:03PM.

Police said the burglar breaks in through the front glass door, and steals computers, speakers and monitors.

