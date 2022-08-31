'Reckless and irresponsible': Chicago alderman claps back at Lightfoot's comments

The son of former Chicago Mayor Eugene Sawyer is asking Lori Lightfoot to apologize for comments she made about his now deceased father.

As Lightfoot runs for re-election, she claims to have picked up the baton Mayor Harold Washington left when he died in 1987.

On Tuesday, she suggested the Black mayor who replaced him, Eugene Sawyer, threw in with a gang of racists.

"After four years of everything that Harold Washington tried to do being blocked by a racist mob at City Council — that same mob that blocked him from doing anything, picked the one that they wanted, the one that they thought that they could control, and Dec. 2nd, 1987, is when Gene Sawyer was instituted as the mayor of this city," said Lightfoot.

If he were still alive, Sawyer would have turned 88 years old this Saturday.

While in college, he was a volunteer personal security guard for Martin Luther King, Jr., during the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott.

His son, Roderick Sawyer, is now himself a candidate for mayor after representing the South Side 6th Ward in the City Council.

He's among about a half-dozen African American candidates running to unseat Lightfoot.

He notes that several of the alderman who voted to make Eugene Sawyer mayor back in 1987 were very respected — including the late Kathy Osterman, who at times had been an ally of Mayor Washington.

Kathy Osterman is the mother of current council member, Harry Osterman.

"She owes them an apology, she has nothing to worry about for me," said Roderick Sawyer. "She should really think twice about what she said about those individuals and their legacy. I sit with one of those individuals — the son of one of those individuals — Harry Osterman, who is a good friend. That person needs an apology. Others need apologies. I think that was just done, it was a self-serving statement, and it was reckless, and it was irresponsible."

FOX 32 reached out to Mayor Lightfoot and Harry Osterman for a response.