Son tells Lyons police he buried mom, sister in backyard

Police were serving a well-being check on a home in the 3900 block of Center Avenue in Lyons Thursday morning, when police say the man who lived inside told them he buried his mother and his sister in the backyard some years ago.

As of Thursday night, Lyons Police do not know whether that admission is true, but they are gearing up to start digging first thing Friday morning.

"He admitted to burying them in the backyard," said Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion.

At 10:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor called police to do a well-being check at 3950 Center Avenue, having seen a male resident crawling out of a window.

"We had two individuals who reside here, they had some health conditions, a heavy-hoarder type situation," said Herion. "There was no water being used at this residence for over a year."

Martha Aranda Castaneda lives directly across the street and saw the police interacting with her neighbor.

"That's the first time I saw him [in over a year], when they took him out," she said.

"[The resident] indicated that there's a possibility of two bodies being buried in the backyard," Herion said. "One being his mother, one being his sister."

The man told police his family members died back in 2015 and 2019, but did not admit to killing them.

"At this point we just don't know, but we treat every death investigation as a homicide because we can't go backwards, right?" said Herion. "If we treat it as 'natural causes' and we don't investigate any potential wrongdoing, it's very difficult to undo what we've done."

Herion said the two men suffer from health conditions, both physical and mental.

"He had a homeless appearance," said Castaneda.

The men, who several neighbors believe to be brothers, were treated and released from the hospital, and are right now under police surveillance.

"He was very deliberate in identifying the locations where he buried them, so a lot of the information that he has given us has been verified," said Herion.

Lyons Police have been to the home several times in the past for disturbance calls, but said none of the calls were "earth-shattering."

There are no records of any deaths from the household, according to police.

Excavation of the backyard is expected to start first thing Friday morning.