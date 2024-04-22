Expand / Collapse search

Sophia Inostroza: Missing Chicago girl, 13, last seen leaving her school

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 22, 2024 5:27pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sophia Inostroza was last seen on Monday leaving her school early in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

Authorities believe she may be on foot and could be in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Sophia is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD at 312-746-6554.

Sophia Inostroza | CPD