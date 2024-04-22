Sophia Inostroza: Missing Chicago girl, 13, last seen leaving her school

Chicago police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sophia Inostroza was last seen on Monday leaving her school early in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

Authorities believe she may be on foot and could be in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Sophia is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD at 312-746-6554.