Sotheby's auctioning off Michael Jordan's 'Dynasty Collection'

Sotheby's auction house is celebrating Michael Jordan's legacy with an offering fitting for a six-time champion.

The Dynasty Collection features six Air Jordan sneakers, all worn by "His Airness" himself in title-clinching games.

They include the Jordan 6 which he wore when he won his first title in 1991.

Also present in the collection are the Jordan 14s which was worn in his "Last Dance" against the Utah Jazz in 1998.