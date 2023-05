article

A 19-year-old man was charged with carjacking a victim at gunpoint earlier this month in South Chicago.

Police say Amari Johnson was arrested at his residence on Thursday.

Johnson was accused of stealing a car at gunpoint from a 28-year-old man in the 3200 block of East 89th Street on May 10.

He was charged with a felony. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.