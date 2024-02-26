South Chicago crash: Girl on electric scooter collides with CTA bus

An 11-year-old girl on an electric scooter was seriously injured in a traffic collision with a CTA bus on Monday.

Around 4:40 p.m., police say the young girl was heading southeast in the 8400 block of S. Commercial Avenue when she collided with a CTA bus traveling soutbound on Commericial.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.