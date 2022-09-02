South Chicago man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside CTA Red Line station

article

A South Chicago man is being charged with first degree murder of a 40-year-old man.

Police say Christian Thompson, 31, was identified as the man who fatally shot Anthony Binion outside a CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug. 14.

The two men were arguing outside the station around 8:30 p.m. when the shooting happened.

Binion was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died two days later, according to police.

Thompson was arrested on Wednesday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE THE FOX 32 CHICAGO YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. No additional information is available at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.